Waterspout causes damage at popular Lantana restaurant

Strong storms caused damage Thursday at a popular waterfront restaurant and bar in coastal Palm Beach County.

Ryan Cordero, the owner of the Old Key Lime House, located at 300 East Ocean Avenue in Lantana, said a waterspout formed near the Intracoastal Waterway hot spot around 2:30 p.m.

Video from Cordero showed bands of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts hammering the outdoor bar area, blowing off parts of the tiki roof and splintering chunks of wood supports.

Storm hits Old Key Lime House in Lantana

The video showed some people rushing inside the restaurant to seek shelter, while others stayed outside at the bar.

Cordero said the storm also broke a metal flag pole in half in the parking lot.

Storm damage at the Old Key Lime House, located at 300 East Ocean Avenue in Lantana, on April 28, 2022.

Thankfully, there were no reports of anyone getting hurt.

The Old Key Lime House, billed on its website as "Florida's Oldest Waterfront Restaurant," is a popular spot for Florida Gators fans during college football season and boasts the "largest tiki bar in South Florida."

