After long wait, Dolphins finally make first pick of draft

After a long wait, the Miami Dolphins have their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Miami selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round Friday night.

Tindall was the No. 102 overall selection — a compensatory pick from the San Francisco 49ers.

By drafting Tindall, the Dolphins fill a need for depth at the position.

Tindall won a national championship with the Bulldogs last season, amassing 108 tackles, including 16 for loss, and 12 sacks in his college career.

The Dolphins only have four picks in the entire draft — the fewest of all 32 teams in the NFL.

