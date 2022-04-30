Advertisement

Dolphins pick receiver on final day of draft

Erik Ezukanma led Texas Tech in receiving each of last 3 years
Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine,...
Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins have selected Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with their first pick on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Ezukanma was selected No. 125 overall in the fourth round Saturday.

He becomes just the second player drafted by the Dolphins this year.

Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving each of the last three seasons before leaving school early to declare for the draft.

He capped his college career with 138 receptions for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Miami selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with its first pick in the third round Friday night.

