Dolphins pick receiver on final day of draft

The Miami Dolphins have selected Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with their first pick on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Ezukanma was selected No. 125 overall in the fourth round Saturday.

He becomes just the second player drafted by the Dolphins this year.

Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving each of the last three seasons before leaving school early to declare for the draft.

He capped his college career with 138 receptions for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Miami selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with its first pick in the third round Friday night.

