Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity hosts Annual Rock the Block event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some Delray Beach homes were transformed on Saturday morning as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Annual Rock the Block event.

The city of Delray Beach partnered with the organization to spruce up 10 homes around the Village Academy.

“The importance of the neighborhood revitalization is that folks in these homes cannot afford to landscape their home,” said Jennifer Thomason, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, South Palm Beach County. “They can’t afford to paint their home. In some cases, we do a new roof and landscaping because they literally cannot afford it.”

Homes eligible for the makeovers are based on homeowner’s financial needs, many are seniors, veterans, or disabled.

Several companies and around 300 volunteers also took part to make an impact.

"It’s so inspiring and uplifting when you see neighbors, municipalities, dignitaries, county dignitaries coming out to see this community and see what’s happening in Delray Beach," said Thomason. "Having an opportunity for awareness for people who might not even know who we are or what we do to see neighborhood revitalization."

Habitat for humanity plans to continue the event in the coming years.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

What caused skyrocketing housing costs in South Florida?
Possible waterspout causes damage at Lantana restaurant
DeSantis says Disney will pay for $1 billion bond debt
How to see the Blue Angels at this weekend’s Vero Beach Air Show
Louis Vuitton store in Palm Beach closing next month

Latest News

Volunteers keep SunFest going strong
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
After long wait, Dolphins finally make first pick of draft
Volunteers keep SunFest going strong
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday