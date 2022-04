A man was shot Saturday morning in Jupiter.

Jupiter police say two people who were known acquaintances got into an altercation at approximately 10:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Northview Drive.

During the altercation, one man was shot.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

