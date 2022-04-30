Advertisement

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

It's a nationwide effort to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs so they don't end up in the hands of loved ones.

Saturday's event comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports an increase in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic.

To find a collection site near you, click here.

