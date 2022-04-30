West Palm Beach church hosts dinner dance for adults with special needs

The Roof Ministry of the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches hosted a special dinner dance Friday for dozens of adults with special needs.

The event took place at the church located at 900 Brandywine Road.

Dinner dance.PNG

Seventy-five adults with special needs participated in the special celebration. Their photos were taken as they walked the red carpet and they were cheered by volunteers.

Dinner dance at United Methodist Church.PNG

"As adults, men and women with physical and intellectual disabilities have few opportunities to socialize and be celebrated. The Through the Roof Ministries provides opportunities for these individuals to meet, develop lasting friendships, lead and participate in worship together, participate in community service projects and know that they are valued, loved and belong in our community, said the church in a news release. The Enchanted Evening dinner dance is a special celebration of this group of very special guests, organized and implemented by 100 volunteers from our church and community."

The special guests were also presented with a sash declaring them "The Apple of God's Eye."

"Letting them know that they are loved and wonderfully made by our Creator.," added the church.

