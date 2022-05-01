Advertisement

Fight between homeless men leads to stabbing at Indian Bazaar

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon during a fight between homeless men near West Palm Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, two homeless men got into a fight at the Indian Bazaar store at 4780 Okeechobee Blvd.

The fight escalated, resulting in one man being stabbed.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

There was no word on the suspect.

