Fight between homeless men leads to stabbing at Indian Bazaar
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon during a fight between homeless men near West Palm Beach.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, two homeless men got into a fight at the Indian Bazaar store at 4780 Okeechobee Blvd.
The fight escalated, resulting in one man being stabbed.
He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.
There was no word on the suspect.
