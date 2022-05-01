Advertisement

Police: City Diner cook stabs another during fight

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A cook at a popular West Palm Beach breakfast diner stabbed another during a fight Saturday morning, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at City Diner.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the cooks were choking each other when one of them stabbed the other, possibly in self-defense.

The wounded cook was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other cook was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and later released.

Jachles said the stabbing remains under investigation.

