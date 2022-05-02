1 swimmer dies, 5 others rescued from rip currents along the coast of Palm Beach

One person died and 5 others were transported to a local hospital after being rescued from rip currents along the coast of Palm Beach Monday afternoon.

Town of Palm Beach police said a total of 6 swimmers were in distress. One swimmer suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

The condition of the 5 swimmers is unknown at this time.

Both Palm Beach police and fire rescue were at the scene assisting.

The incident prompted the closure of South Ocean Boulevard in both northbound and southbound directions from Royal Palm Way to Chilean Avenue.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

