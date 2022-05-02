Crews battle large fire at apartment complex near West Palm Beach

Dozens of Palm Beach County firefighters battled a raging fire at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Crews responded to the Palo Verde Apartments, located in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard near West Palm Beach, just before 6 a.m.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed flames and thick smoke shooting through the roof of the two-story complex.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Chopper 5 above early morning Palm Beach County apartment fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to a local hospital after being rescued from a second floor balcony.

Firefighters from at least three different battalions worked together to get the flames under control.

Pictures of the aftermath showed part of the roof badly charred and caved in, along with wooded support beams exposed and debris littering the ground.

#PBCFR crews from #Battalion 10, 2, and 3 responded to a working structure fire at an apartment building. Crews worked diligently to successfully extinguish and mitigate the fire. #RedCross was contacted to assist with any displaced occupants. #AllHazardsAllTheTime pic.twitter.com/Edj2W3a2ol — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) May 2, 2022

Fire officials said at least four apartment units were impacted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the American Red Cross is now assisting residents who were forced out of their homes and need a new place to live.

