Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicle in Pompano Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A driver has died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle early Monday in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks at North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman later confirmed to WPTV that the driver later died.

A Brightline train with front-end damage is stopped on the railroad tracks after crashing into...
A Brightline train with front-end damage is stopped on the railroad tracks after crashing into a vehicle, May 2, 2022, near North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

All northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway were closed between Northwest Third and Northwest Sixth streets during the crash investigation.

The driver's identity hasn't been released.

