Driver injured after Brightline train crashes into vehicle in Pompano Beach
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A driver was seriously injured after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle early Monday in Pompano Beach.
The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks at North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
All northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway were closed between Northwest Third and Northwest Sixth streets during the crash investigation.
