Former VP Pence opens new Jewish Community Center in Boca

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Boca Raton on Monday afternoon for the opening of a new Jewish Community Center.

The Republican National Committee said they are opening their first-ever Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton, located at 4400 North Federal Hwy.

#HappeningNow Former VP Mike Pence in Boca Raton to open RNC Jewish Community Center, RNC has already opened two Hispanic community centers in Orlando and Doral and a Black American community center in Jacksonville, RNC says locations are in “areas where Democrats have abandoned” pic.twitter.com/6n7bb1lw6q — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) May 2, 2022

"Today, by opening this center, as part of a movement to open community centers all across the country, we are opening the doors wide, the Republican Party," Pence said Monday. "We are going to win back the Congress in 2022. We are going to re-elect Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, and we're going to win back America in 2024."

The RNC said their community centers are part of a multi-million dollar outreach effort to engage with voters in targeted communities.

The organization has already opened two Hispanic community centers in Orlando and Doral, along with a Black American community center in Jacksonville.

