Advertisement

Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sold for $1 million in an auction Saturday.

Goldin Auctions announced the sale of the 1949 bat, which came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not an all-time record.

That record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million.

The single-most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis says Disney will pay for $1 billion bond debt
City Diner is a popular breakfast destination in West Palm Beach.
Police: City Diner cook stabs another during fight
Riviera Beach police assist homeless woman with 2 young children
Fight between homeless men leads to stabbing at Indian Bazaar
Man shot during altercation in Jupiter

Latest News

Man stabs girlfriend, relatives during argument in Vero Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill