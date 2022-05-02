Jury selection on hold until next week for Nikolas Cruz

Jury selection for the sentencing trial of the Parkland school gunman has been anything but speedy, and it looks like more delays are ahead.

Only 10 of the 11 potential jurors that were called back Monday, after Judge Elizabeth Scherer reversed her decision last week, showed up to court.

The 11th prospective juror did not return and could not be located at this time, but it is believed they might be moving from the area.

Only one out of the 10 who returned Monday said they did not have a hardship and are available for the sentencing trial, which is scheduled to occur from mid-June through September.

Nine of the 10 potential jurors said they faced an assortment of hardships that included needing to work, caring for family or having summer vacation plans.

Jury selection was then paused until next week after defense attorney Melisa McNeill was not in attendance Monday.

It's unclear why McNeill was not in court, but Scherer was heard asking the defense team if McNeill would need a test.

By 9:30 a.m., the judge announced a recess.

At this point, the next court date in the case is scheduled for May 9.

Testimony isn't scheduled to begin until June 21.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

