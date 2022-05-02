Advertisement

Legislative assistance charged with failing to show up to traffic court

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The legislative assistant for a Riviera Beach City Council member claims he was arrested by his own city’s police department for a crime he didn’t commit.

Sammie Brown is the assistant for council member Julia Botel.

Riviera Beach police took him into custody last night on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in 2019.

Back then, police cited someone using Sammie Brown’s name, home address, and date of birth with driving without a license, Brown tells WPTV it was somebody else in the vehicle using his identity.

“I just know the vehicle,” said Brown who was asked if this truly was identity theft. “That’s what it looks like, someone using my identity fraudulently, what have you, things happen.”

Brown said he is familiar with the 2006 Mercury listed on the traffic citation but isn’t sure who owns it.

Brown also wonders why this didn’t come up sooner since a judge issued the arrest warrant in 2019.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

DeSantis says Disney will pay for $1 billion bond debt
Riviera Beach police assist homeless woman with 2 young children
Motorcyclist, 23, dies after 3-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
City Diner is a popular breakfast destination in West Palm Beach.
Police: City Diner cook stabs another during fight

Latest News

1 swimmer dies, 5 others rescued from rip currents along the coast of Palm Beach
Renters face high costs, low inventory in South Florida
Former VP Pence opens new Jewish Community Center in Boca
FILE - Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills,...
Naomi Judd's death shines spotlight on mental health