Man stabs girlfriend, relatives during argument in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A man who, deputies say, stabbed his girlfriend repeatedly with a kitchen knife during an argument is behind bars.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. at the Pemberly Palms apartment complex.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Iva Worthy Jr. and his girlfriend got to into an argument, when Worthy began stabbing the woman repeatedly with a kitchen knife. When family members inside the apartment tried to intervene, Worthy began attacking them, deputies say.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found three victims bleeding from their injuries.

Worthy fled the scene on foot and was later located by Canine Deputy Sunny and his handler in some shrubs nearby.

One victim was airlifted to trauma center, while two others were transported to an area hospital.

All three victims are in stable condition or have since been released from the hospital.

Worthy is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held at the Indian River County Jail on $350,000 bond.

