Motorcyclist, 23, dies after 3-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee

A 23-year-old Palm Beach County man died Friday after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash involving a truck and SUV, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a Dodge Ram and Kia SUV were traveling northbound on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard while approaching the intersection with Orange Grove Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m.

The Dodge was in front of the Kia in the inside lane while the SUV was in the outside lane.

The motorcyclist, identified as Kurt Perron, 23, was traveling southbound on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, going through the intersection with Orange Grove Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the front wheel of the motorcycle came off the ground and began to lose control as it veered into the northbound lanes, in front of the Dodge and Kia.

The motorcycle fell to its side and slid into the passenger's front corner of the Dodge, impacting the truck's tire.

Investigators said Perron's motorcycle continued to slide south in the northbound lanes, impacting the driver's front corner of the Kia.

The motorcycle continued to slide southbound and also caught on fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Perron was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt. The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Below is the location of the crash:

