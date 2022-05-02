Precautionary boil water notice issued for some residents in Delray Beach

A precautionary water boil notice has been issued for some residents in Delray Beach.

The notice comes after a contractor hit the water service line, according to a news release.

The notice has been issued for the following addresses: 100 NW 1st Avenue, 124 NW 2nd Avenue, 200 NW 2nd Avenue, 201 W. Atlantic Avenue (Tennis Center), 50 NW 1st Avenue (Community Center).

The properties mentioned above will experience an interruption in service while repairs are being made.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The notice will remain in effect until a rescission notice is issued.

For questions, call 561-243-7312.

