Florida politicians react to Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights
A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.
That's according to a report published Monday night in Politico.
While it's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter, politicians have flocked to Twitter to share their opinion.
Unsurprisingly, the opinions of Florida politicians are split by party.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted several times Monday night and into Tuesday morning. First, Rubio joined Sen. Rick Scott in taking issue with the draft being leaked. At this point, it is unknown how the draft was leaked.
When Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested the U.S. Senate end the filibuster to vote on abortion rights, Rubio chimed in on Twitter again.
In his own classic fashion, Rubio also tweeted a Bible verse seemingly aimed at abortion.
Rubio's opponent for Florida's Senate seat, Val Demings posted that the "attack on women’s rights is stronger than ever." She also highlighted that the U.S. House of Representatives have already passed a bill to codify Roe v Wade into law.
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat who represents Florida's 21st district, said, "if this rumor is true, this is devastating news for our country." She later added that this opinions would "allow politicians to take control over an individual’s reproductive freedom."
Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to comment, but his opponents have already taken to Twitter.
Charlie Christ sought to remind voters that despite labeling himself pro-life in the past, he vetoed an anti-abortion bill when he was a Republican governor.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said, "I’m going to do everything in my power to protect the women of Florida and preserve freedom over our bodies."
