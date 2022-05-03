Advertisement

Herro scores 25 as Heat take Game 1 vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler...
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat topped the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn't even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia's first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He's not expected to play in Game 2 and, as would be expected, he was missed.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia.

