Justice Roberts launches probe into leak in abortion case

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The high court, which begins...
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The high court, which begins its new term in the coming week, is confronting cases related to the election and to religious rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts authenticated the draft opinion in an abortion case that was leaked to Politico.

The draft opinion says the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Roberts said the draft "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issue in the case."

The chief justice added that he has directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into who leaked the document.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here," Roberts said.

He added that the "betrayal" of confidence will not succeed in undermining the integrity of the court.

"The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Roberts stated.

