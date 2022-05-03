Lead detective testifies in murder-for-hire trial

Witness testimony continued Tuesday in the Euri Jenkins murder trial.

The 35-year-old Palm Beach County man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 33-year-old wife, Makeva, in 2017 near Lantana.

Jenkins is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her while she was sleeping so he could collect money from her life insurance policy.

The jury heard testimony Tuesday from law enforcement and firefighters who responded minutes after Makeva was shot in her sleep by confessed gunman Joevan Joseph.

Makeva Jenkins was fatally shot at her home near Lantana in June 2017.

Capt. Diah Amireh with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue testified that Makeva was still alive after the shooting and found her suffering from a bullet wound to the head.

"I said [in my report] what appears to be a gunshot wound," Amireh said. "I said right eye, and behind her right ear. That's what we saw."

Makeva was rushed to Delray Medical Center where she later died.

Crime scene investigator Juliann Brandt testifies about the evidence at the scene after Makeva Jenkins was fatally shot in 2017.

At one point video recorded by a crime scene investigator was played for the jury during Tuesday's testimony.

The video showed Makeva's bed and floor covered with blood. It was a moment that was too hard to watch for some of her family members who were inside the courtroom.

"There were some bloodstains on the wall above the headboard in the master bedroom, so I took a couple of sample droplets and measured them," Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crime scene investigator Juliann Brandt testified. "I also measured the dimensions of the bed itself."

Sean Oliver testified that Euri Jenkins' behavior was suspicious after his wife was shot and killed.

The jury also heard from Sean Oliver, the lead detective on the case.

During his first interview with Euri Jenkins, he testified about the suspect's strange behavior, saying that he didn't show signs of concern for his wife.

"As a seasoned investigator at that time, I just thought his behavior was a little odd, joking way too much for someone whose wife was shot," Oliver said.

This all comes a day after some tense moments in court Monday. While on his way to testify for the state, the victim’s younger brother, Marquavious Greer, was visibly upset and tried to confront Euri Jenkins.

However, sheriff's deputies were able to stop him and took him outside the courtroom.

The trial is expected to wrap up Friday. If convicted Euri Jenkins faces a maximum of life in prison.

