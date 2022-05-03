Advertisement

PBSO investigates fatal shooting in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was killed after a shooting Tuesday morning in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Fleming Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Chopper 5 flew over the area at spotted multiple sheriff's vehicles and crime tape posted at the scene.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the motive is unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after 3-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Riviera Beach police assist homeless woman with 2 young children
Precautionary boil water notice issued for some residents in Delray Beach
Man stabs girlfriend, relatives during argument near Vero Beach

Latest News

Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets
Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida's Turnpike
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The high court, which begins...
Justice Roberts launches probe into leak in abortion case
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2002 in Washington. A...
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe