Martin County to consider buying body cameras

Martin County deputies could start wearing body-worn cameras if there is room in the county’s budget.

Tuesday morning, Sheriff William Snyder will propose increasing his annual budget to allow him to purchase the cameras.

It wouldn’t be cheap, Snyder said, and he encourages the public to weigh in on whether this is how they want their tax dollars to be spent.

Snyder said it will cost about $1 million per year for 10 years. He said his budget now is around $80 million per year.

“Another million per year for 10 years is a big hit,” Snyder said. “When you stop and think about it, I can buy a lot of cars with that. I can buy two helicopters over 10 years with that $1 million.”

Snyder said he knows the use of cameras builds public trust while also protecting deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is one of the very few agencies still not using body-worn cameras.

“Most agencies now have body cameras. We’ve become an outlier,” Snyder said.

Around the Treasure Coast, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, Okeechobee Police and Jupiter Island PD are also not using body-worn cameras.

Fellsmere Police tell WPTV they were just denied a federal grant for the cameras, but they still plan to implement them by the end of the year.

Vero Beach City Council approved the purchase of body cameras last week, according to police, and officers should be outfitted with the cameras by October.

“I never felt the technology was just right, it was just too much work for the officer or deputy on the street to keep up with downloading and managing all that data. But that now is not the case,” Snyder said.

The budget increase would cover the costs of all the cameras, software, storage, and four new employees to manage public record requests and redactions.

Snyder encourages residents to let the county know how they want their tax dollars spent.

“Do you support a million a year added on to my budget? Or would you rather see us spend that money on something else? It’s really a big decision for them,” said Snyder.

Snyder said his agency has not received an inordinate number of complaints about body-worn cameras not being used.

