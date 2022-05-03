Advertisement

Officer and a Gentleman opens at Kravis with a totally '80s playlist

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

5) Officer and a Gentleman - West Palm Beach
An Officer and a Gentleman is a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere. The musical features '80s hits from Rock Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marks, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and, of course, the Grammy-winning #1 single "Up Where We Belong." Running now through May 7 at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $32 plus taxes and fees.

Officer and a Gentleman Soundtrack

“Up Where We Belong” (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes)

“Higher Love” (Steve Winwood)

“Owner of a Lonely Heart” (Yes)

“Love is a Battlefield” and “Invincible” (Pat Benatar)

“Lost In Your Eyes” (Debbie Gibson)

“Right Here Waiting” (Richard Marx)

“Venus” (Bananarama)

“I Can’t Hold Back” (Survivor)

“Never Surrender” (Corey Hart)

“Do The Walls Come Down” (Carly Simon)

“Fly By Night” (Rush)

“Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield)

“Overkill” (Men at Work)

“Renegade” (Styx)

, and more!

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Motorcyclist, 23, dies after 3-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee
Riviera Beach police assist homeless woman with 2 young children
Precautionary boil water notice issued for some residents in Delray Beach
Man stabs girlfriend, relatives during argument near Vero Beach

Latest News

Planned Parenthood concerned about future of abortion rights
Flowers bloom near the Florida Capitol buildings Monday, March 4, 2013, in Tallahassee, Fla....
Florida has historically been a battleground over abortion rights
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what's next for abortion access?
Stolen car chase that exceeded 178 mph ends in Martin County