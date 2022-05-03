Advertisement

PBSO investigates fatal drive-by shooting in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
One person was killed after a shooting Tuesday morning in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Fleming Avenue.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim walked outside of a home when a car driving by fired upon him.

A man, whose name has not been released, was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Barbera said the victim is the same person who survived a shooting last month near John I. Leonard High School.

Chopper 5 flew over the area and spotted multiple sheriff's vehicles and crime tape posted at the scene.

Barbera said the motive of the shooting is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

