Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Palm Beach police are looking for a missing runaway teen they say has not been seen in a few days.

Police said Katelynn Cherry, 16, was last seen Friday, April 29, in the 1700 block of North Congress Avenue.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Katelynn is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention 6305.

Missing runaway teen.PNG
Missing runaway teen.PNG

