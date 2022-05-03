Advertisement

Sebastian woman celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A Sebastian woman is celebrating her 100th birthday by skydiving.

Raymonde Sullivan jumped out of a plane Monday at Sky Dive Sebastian.

She was a nurse in World War II who served on the front lines.

“I had never done it, and I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years so I thought I must do it while I can," said Raymonde. "It’s scary, I would say it is."

Once asked if she would do it again, Raymonde said, no.

After her successful skydiving, she celebrated her birthday at The Castle in Fort Pierce with friends and family.

