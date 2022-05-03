Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A semi-truck fire has closed all lanes on a section Florida's Turnpike southbound Tuesday morning.
The truck is near the exit for Boynton Beach Blvd. and Atlantic Ave.
Officials say the fire started after a multi-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. It took crews almost an hour to put out the blaze.
Crews work to put out semi-truck fire
Officials haven't said when the lanes will reopen.
Fire trucks are also blocking some lanes on the northbound side.
