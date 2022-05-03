Stolen SUV chase that exceeded 178 mph ends in Martin County

A stolen car barreled through multiple counties last night reaching speeds exceeding 178 mph on Florida's Turnpike and parts of I-95 before the chase came to an end in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Richard St. Leger, 20, of Pompano Beach, stole a Mercedes SUV and eluded several law enforcement agencies during a chase through Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie Counties.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) from Florida Highway Patrol prepared Martin County Sheriff's Deputies, Aviation, K-9 and dispatch for the Mercedes' arrival.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 101 mile marker of Florida's Turnpike, but St. Leger refused to stop.

Deputies discontinued attempts of a ground pursuit due to St. Leger's dangerously excessive speeds, but Martin County Sheriff's Office AIR 1 stayed with the vehicle from above.

At mile marker 96, deputies were prepared and deployed stop sticks, which deflated the tires and brought the vehicle to a stop. According to MCSO, the vehicle was traveling 150 mph with the headlights off at that point.

Once the vehicle was disabled, St. Leger exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Multiple deputies followed him along with K-9 Zorro and captured him.

St. Leger faces multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with disregard for safety, and obstruction.

The passenger in the vehicle, DeVonte Martin, 28, of Boynton Beach, was also arrested.

