Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida's Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A driver was taken to a hospital after a a tractor-trailer crashed and burned Tuesday morning on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said the truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash.

WATCH: Firefighters extinguish flames after truck catches fire

Firefighters extinguish flames after semi-truck catches fire on Florida's Turnpike

Southbound traffic was diverted off onto Boynton Beach Boulevard while firefighters extinguished the flames and authorities worked to clear the highway.

Miranda said the driver of the truck was taken to Bethesda Hospital West to be treated for injuries.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames.

