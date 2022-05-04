Advertisement

25 dogs slated for euthanasia rescued by Vero Beach shelter, adoption fees waived

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Twenty-five dogs rescued from a rural shelter in Florida that is at capacity will be up for adoption at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

The dogs are expected to arrive at the Treasure Coast adoption shelter Thursday afternoon.

HSVB rescued the dogs after hearing the pets at a shelter, that had reached full capacity, would be euthanized.

“Unfortunately, many shelters in Florida are experiencing an overpopulation crisis right now and we urgently need the help of our community to open up their home either permanently or temporarily,” said CEO Kate Meghji.

💥***WE NEED YOUR HELP***💥 We were just contacted about a rural shelter in Florida that is out of space—they have 25...

Posted by Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County on Friday, April 29, 2022

Adopters and fosters are needed for dogs currently at HSVB in order to make room for the incoming dogs.

Adoption fees for all HSVB dogs are waived through Thursday, and all foster families will be provided with all of the supplies they will need to bring a homeless dog home for a staycation.

“Foster homes are absolutely critical to our mission. Whether someone only fosters once, or over and over again, they will allow us to save more lives and assist more at-risk shelters. It’s really that simple”, Meghji explained. “We can’t do this work without our community’s help and support.”

Information about adoption and foster opportunities for the dogs being transferred in will be made available once they have received medical evaluations and care.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, please visit www.hsvb.org or call 772-388-3331 for more information.

