Advertisement

Capitals rally past Panthers in third period

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoves Florida Panthers left wing Ryan...
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoves Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller also scored for Washington, which trailed 2-1 going into the third period.

Teams had been 0-39-1 against Florida in the regular season when trailing after 40 minutes, 0-22-0 when doing so on the Panthers' home ice.

Claude Giroux and Sam Bennett scored for Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Motorcyclist, 23, dies after 3-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee
Riviera Beach police assist homeless woman with 2 young children
Precautionary boil water notice issued for some residents in Delray Beach
Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida's Turnpike

Latest News

Abortion debate converges at intersection in Fort Pierce
Rally held in West Palm Beach to fight Roe v. Wade reversal
Inflation, shipping delays impacting hurricane preparations
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach