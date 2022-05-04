Advertisement

Dave Chappelle attacked during performance

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019. The comedian was attacked during a Tuesday night performance, Los Angeles police confirmed to local media.(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Videos posted online appears to show comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked during his Tuesday night appearance at the Hollywood Bowl comedy festival.

Witnesses said the man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle, and then the men fought on stage before he ran off, according to KABC. Security then tackled the man.

Los Angeles police confirmed the attack in statements to local media early Wednesday.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun and a knife, was taken into custody after going to the hospital for “superficial injuries,” police said.

Chappelle wasn’t injured in the attack and continued on with the show, reports say.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

