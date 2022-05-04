Detectives ID body found floating in St. Lucie County waterway
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified a man's body that was found floating in a canal Wednesday afternoon.
An initial call was made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when a homeowner thought she spotted a manatee behind her house on Solida Circle.
This area is located just north of the intersection of Floresta Drive and Prima Vista Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered a person's body.
The sheriff said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office later identified the body as 32-year-old Daniel Pastor of Port St. Lucie.
Dectectives said Pastor's mother reported him missing on May 1.
The sheriff's office said detectives continue to investigate the incident.
Scripps Only Content 2022