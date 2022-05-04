Advertisement

Detectives ID body found floating in St. Lucie County waterway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified a man's body that was found floating in a canal Wednesday afternoon.

An initial call was made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when a homeowner thought she spotted a manatee behind her house on Solida Circle.

This area is located just north of the intersection of Floresta Drive and Prima Vista Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered a person's body.

The sheriff said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office later identified the body as 32-year-old Daniel Pastor of Port St. Lucie.

Dectectives said Pastor's mother reported him missing on May 1.

The sheriff's office said detectives continue to investigate the incident.

UPDATE: 9:00 am - Detectives have identified the body recovered from a canal near the 500 block of NE Solida Circle...

Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

