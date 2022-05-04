Detectives ID body found floating in St. Lucie County waterway

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified a man's body that was found floating in a canal Wednesday afternoon.

An initial call was made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when a homeowner thought she spotted a manatee behind her house on Solida Circle.

This area is located just north of the intersection of Floresta Drive and Prima Vista Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

.⁦@stluciesheriff⁩ says body of white male 20-40 years old found floating in canal. Nearby homeowner had first called FWC thinking it was a manatee. Right now being investigated as suspicious death. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/GRwA4NEydq — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) May 4, 2022

When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered a person's body.

The sheriff said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office later identified the body as 32-year-old Daniel Pastor of Port St. Lucie.

Dectectives said Pastor's mother reported him missing on May 1.

The sheriff's office said detectives continue to investigate the incident.

UPDATE: 9:00 am - Detectives have identified the body recovered from a canal near the 500 block of NE Solida Circle... Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

