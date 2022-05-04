Advertisement

Emergency officials say now is the time to prepare for hurricane season

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At the Fort Pierce Greenmarket Wednesday, vendors prepared their booths to showcase their wares.

Ron “Hollywood” Due said he’s also prepared for what may, or may not, come this hurricane season.

“Propane tank, generators… I’m good to go,” said Fue.

Fue said seeing his neighbors' lights on after a previous storm spurred him to get ready.

St. Lucie County Fire Chief Nate Spera said now is the time to go over your hurricane plans.

The Fire District led a multi-agency exercise just a few weeks ago to get ready.

The time is now he said, for residents to prepare as well.

“Making sure your generator works, now is the time to do it. If you drop it off in July, you’re pretty much not going to see it until the season is pretty much over. Go over and make sure the emergency supplies you have are ready to go,” said Spera.

Spera also said with the debris clearing issues throughout most of the county, make sure you get any tree trimming done sooner rather than later so you don’t have any projectiles when a storm approaches.

Emergency Operations Manager Gustavo Vilchez adds shelters should be a last resort, but if you need to sign up for a special needs shelter or pet friendly shelter, do that now.

“We’ve been preparing and keeping a good supply of PPE that could be utilized at our shelters should we have a surge in COVID-19 cases,“ said Vilchez.

When it comes to evacuation routes, work on a replacement for the North Causeway Bridge is expected to begin this year, but isn’t expected to impact the existing structure.

Back at the Greenmarket, David Kahmann said just like when he’s making palm art, preparation is key.

“Stock up on food, water, and cash,” said Kahmann.

And with a twinkle in her eye, Katharine Nason said it’s not the worst idea to have a gnome or two around the house during storm season, “Gnomes are enchanted, they protect you they protect your family… they protect your belongings.”

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

From Palm Beach Gardens to Broadway: Local graduate to star in Wicked
Port St. Lucie woman recalls illegal abortion before Roe v. Wade
Man's body found floating in St. Lucie County waterway
Dave Chappelle attends the Universal Music Group's Grammy after party at Spring Studios on...
South Florida comedians react to attack on Dave Chappelle