Man's body found floating in St. Lucie County waterway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found floating in a body of water Wednesday afternoon.

An initial call was made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when a homeowner thought she spotted a manatee behind her house on Solida Circle.

This area is located just north of the intersection of Floresta Drive and Prima Vista Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered a person's body.

"It's a white male between the ages of 20 and 40. We're waiting on the medical examiner to come and pick up the body," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

The sheriff said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and they hope to have the person identified soon.

