From Palm Beach Gardens to Broadway: Local graduate to star in Wicked

Singing at her high school graduation ceremony, Talia Suskauer graduated from Dreyfoos School of the Arts in 2014.

“I went right on to college at Penn State University where I majored in musical theater. Got my degree there four years later, my bachelor’s in fine arts in musical theater and then on to New York," said Talia Suskauer. "I auditioned for a show "Be More Chill" that was going to be premiering off Broadway.”

She continued to Broadway with that same show the following year.

Then in 2019, she auditioned for a major role.

“I auditioned for the national tour of Wicked and was cast for the role of Elphaba," said Talia Suskauer, "or for people who have seen the Wizard of Oz, it’s the green witch.”

During the pandemic, Talia returned to Palm Beach Gardens. But she didn't miss a beat. She was offered the role in Broadway's Wicked.

She surprised her voice coach from middle and high school with the good news, which she posted on TikTok.

“I felt like it was like really, really important to go tell him in person, because he had such a huge role in getting to where I am now,” she said.

Talia's parents also played a major role in her success.

“They never told me you can’t do something," said Talia Suskauer.

Her mother is Michelle Suskauer, a legal analyst for WPTV. Michelle is a proud mom.

"Unbelievably proud of her and what she has accomplished. She has worked so hard to get where she is today," said Michelle Suskauer.

It's about perseverance.

"There is a tremendous amount of competition and you have to be able to hear the word no and be OK with it, and get up the next day and do it again," she said. "So, it's so exciting. We are going to be going up at the end of this month to watch her walk on stage at the Gershwin theater and live her dream."

“Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve something that you put your mind to and achieve. You really can with hard work, dedication and a lot of passion," said Talia Suskauer.

She starts performing on May 24.

