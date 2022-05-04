Rally held in West Palm Beach to fight Roe v. Wade reversal

Demonstrators chant with a shared message making sure their voices are heard.

"Abortion is healthcare, it is a legal right," Laura Goodhue of Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates said.

The League of Women Voters and Planned Parenthood rallied in response to an unprecedented leak indicating the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Thirty days once Roe v. Wade has overturned 30 states in this country will automatically ban abortions," Rep. Lois Frankel said.

Many gathered Tuesday said they worry about access to abortions and reproductive rights if the high court indeed overturns the 1973 ruling.

They said the decision should be left to doctors and their patients, not politicians and judges.

"I honestly believe if men could get pregnant you could get an abortion anywhere else," one woman said.

Willy Guardiola with Palm Beach Right to Life said if the final decision is to overturn Roe v. Wade it's a decision long overdue. But adds that his work will not end there.

"This is going to be all hell. This is where the fight really begins," he said.

Guardiola expects Florida to move toward an abortion ban if given the opportunity.

"If we don't ban abortions, guess what? Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia they're all going to say, 'let's go to Florida. They have 56 abortion clinics. Let's go have abortions there,'" he said.

The group that gathered at the federal courthouse is calling for national marches on May 14.

