Royal Palm Beach man wins $2M playing Florida Lottery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Royal Palm Beach man just became one of Florida's newest millionaires.

Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Craig House, 62, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

House chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.

Officials said House purchased his winning ticket at a Mobil gas station located at 10140 Northlake Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $10 Gold Rush Supreme game launched in January 2021.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49. However, the odds of winning $2 million are one-in-4,212,592.

