Teen killed in drive-by shooting survived April gunfire

A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday morning outside a home in Greenacres teenager was a victim of gunfire just a few weeks ago.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the teen was walking out of a home along Fleming Avenue when a car drove by, took aim and opened fire.

The teen died at the scene from his gunshot wounds.

The teen was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting along Fleming Avenue in Greenacres on May 3, 2022.

He was already recovering from another shooting that occurred three weeks ago. That shooting occurred April 13 along 10th Avenue North, across the street from John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres.

Meanwhile, neighbors worry the 17-year-old victim was targeted.

"He was shot a few weeks ago and they didn't kill him. They just injured him," said Gloria DeJesus, a resident who lives nearby. "Now they came back, whoever it was, and they shoot him and now they kill him. To me, he was the target."

Gloria DeJesus shares her concerns after a shooting took the life of a teenager in Greenacres.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the April shooting that showed a man pointing a gun into a crowd of witnesses. Officials said they have identified that man but have not charged him with the shooting.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motive and suspect information are unknown for both shootings.

The name of the teen who was killed has not been released.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

