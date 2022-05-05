Advertisement

1 person killed in crash in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
One person is dead and another injured following a vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of SE Melaleuca and SE Berkshire Boulevard.

According to investigators, one vehicle was traveling on SE Melaleuca Boulevard when it struck a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

Officials said the driver of the stopped vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the crash.

No more information was immediately available.

