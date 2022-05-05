1 person killed in crash in Port St. Lucie

One person is dead and another injured following a vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of SE Melaleuca and SE Berkshire Boulevard.

According to investigators, one vehicle was traveling on SE Melaleuca Boulevard when it struck a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

Officials said the driver of the stopped vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the crash.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022