Adebayo, Butler lead Heat past 76ers for 2-0 lead

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 22 points and 12 assists, and the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Victor Oladipo scored 19 points on his 30th birthday and Tyler Herro scored 18 for the Heat, the East's No. 1 seed.

Oladipo had 10 of those points in the fourth quarter for Miami.

Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points for Philadelphia, which got 21 from Tobias Harris and 20 from James Harden.

