Brightline train collides with tractor-trailer in Lantana

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A Brightline train collided with a tractor-trailer in Lantana Thursday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the scene at West Pine Street and South Dixie Highway at around 6 p.m.

A person on the train told WPTV that the southbound train left the West Palm Beach Brightline station at 5:48 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Brightline X tractor-trailer crash.PNG
Brightline X tractor-trailer crash.PNG

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The scene has been turned over from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to the Lantana Police Department.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

