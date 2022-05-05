Advertisement

BSO: Driver killed in Brightline train crash tried to get around tracks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A 27-year-old Lighthouse Point man has been identified as the driver of a pickup truck who was killed by a Brightline train Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said an investigation revealed that Jacob Bresnahan drove around the lowered safety arms and tried to cross the railroad tracks when his Dodge Ram pickup truck was struck by an oncoming Brightline train.

Bresnahan was ejected from the truck when the southbound train slammed into it near North Dixie Highway and Northeast Sixth Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday. Bresnahan was taken to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced dead.

Codd said a freight train was also traveling north at the same time.

