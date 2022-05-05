Advertisement

Child critically injured after shooting himself in head with gun, police say

St. Louis police report a 3-year-old is in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun.
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in St. Louis are investigating a critical shooting that involved a child Wednesday afternoon.

KMOV reports a 3-year-old found a gun from a mattress and shot himself in the head while at a residence north of downtown, according to authorities.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident, and police said the child abuse unit was also investigating.

