Historic church could close soon as developer acquires property

Gerritt has acquired other properties near the Riviera Beach waterfront.

A 75-year-old Baptist church near the intracoastal waterway may have held it’s last Sunday service.

An eviction notice now hangs from its front door and it’s pastor said the church was stolen from the parish a decade ago.

Every Sunday for the past six months, parishioners of the First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach pass an eviction notice, then walked to their pews and prayed for the church to stay open.

“They tell me, I have 30 days to move,” said Pastor Holmer Altidore, who has preached at First Baptist for 40-years and said he’s helped hundreds of immigrants find homes and jobs in Riviera Beach.

“It’s important for the Haitian community, said Altidore, who is Haitian himself. “We help the Haitian community very well over here.”

But the welcoming but well-worn church may soon shut its doors.

The church defaulted on a 2011 loan to repair its leaky roof faced $1.2 million in code violations from the city of Riviera Beach.

“It was almost like a trap,” said Himburson Altidore, the son of the pastor.

Church lawyers say the terms of the deal was difficult for Pastor Holmer to understand.

“This is the pawnshop of lending,” said Church attorney Steve Santoro. “When the fees were totaled into the loan, the rate was over 25%.”

A decade ago, the church was forced to sell the property to a Miami-based company because of its debts.

First Baptist stayed open on a month-to-month rent as leaders hoped to raise money to buy it back.

“I keep paying every month,” said Pastor Altidore.

Two years ago, the owners tried to terminate the lease and evict the church.

First Baptist fought the eviction in court but a month and a half ago, Gerritt LLC a subsidiary of a company run by billionaire developer H. Wayne Huizinga, Jr. bought the property for $1.35 million.

Why would a developer pay that for an aging church in a struggling neighborhood?

The land, so close to the intracoastal, is valuable real estate.

“It’s near the marina,” points out Church attorney Donovan Parker. “It’s prime property.”

Parker has spent more than a year, and filed several court motions to keep the church open, and to see if it can eventually return ownership to it’s congregation.

Those efforts took a blow last week, when an appeals court denied a stay eviction…and this week, a new, updated eviction sign went up on the front door.

“The sign on the door, the 24 hours to move,” laments Pastor Altidore.

Church attorneys say that if an eviction is carried out, they will go to court to stop any demolition of the house of worship.

We also spoke on background to a source close to Gerritt LLC, the Huizinga company that bought the property in February.

That source tells Contact 5 Gerritt did not know of the church’s efforts to stay open when it bought the property, and that the purchase was a business decision.

