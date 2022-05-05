Humanitarians from Stuart helping families in Ukraine

Humanitarians from Stuart are in Eastern Europe. All for their mission to help families impacted in Ukraine.

"It's devastating it's absolutely devastating and makes me so sad that a place that should be growing crops for the whole world is burning instead," said Ann Roman with UkranianPeace.Org.

Ann along with her son Andy Roman has family roots in Ukraine and started The organization UkranianPeace.Org and now have their boots on the frontlines.

"Last time I was in Ukraine was about a month ago and recently they've been doing a lot more bombing in the central and western part of the country which makes me very nervous," said Andy Roman.

The group brought 2 fuel containers of diesel, 3 pallets of food as well as 70 body vests, A portion of which were donated by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

"I mean you feel a lot better with a bulletproof vest on. We have enough that we can put them in the door panels so make the van a little more bulletproof so everyone on the bus has a lot more peace of mind," said Andy.

Thanks to donations they were also able to buy an extra bus, which Andy will use to bring supplies into impacted parts of Ukraine, and hopes to rescue hundreds of people looking to flee the war-torn country.

"I know everything will go according to plan because everything has been miraculously successful. I know this is God's plan for me and I'm all confident ready to go and I'm not afraid," said Andy. "We're going to keep pushing until the war is over and then we're not gonna stop cause there's a lot of work to be done."

Andy will bring Ukrainian refugees back into places, like the Czech Republic and Poland where his mom Ann is helping at shelters.

"It's really hard for me as a mom to see other moms struggling because they're trying to be really strong and they are they're really strong women and they've left their husbands and fathers and brothers behind, and they've taken their children and moms to safe spaces," said Ann.

Through the churches, families will receive supplies and shelter but also learn new languages as they adapt to their new lives outside of Ukraine.

"We're not done helping not by a long shot. We're gonna come home raise more money, come back do more good, save more lives get more supplies into Ukraine to the people who need them and when the war is over, we're gonna help rebuild and I hope everybody wants to support us in doing that," said Andy.

The group is now working to buy a semi-truck to help churches deliver 30,000lbs of food into Ukraine in a single trip.

"This is amazing this is beyond anything we've ever faced," said Ann.

They also plan to help with Operation Sunflower where they'll help a local grower in Stuart grow 10,000 sunflowers that will be sold with proceeds going to Ukraine relief.

